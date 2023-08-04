Brookfield Renewable: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HAMILTON, Bermuda — HAMILTON, Bermuda — Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (BEP) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $151 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The operator of hydroelectric and wind power generation facilities posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $719 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $798.2 million.

Brookfield Renewable shares have risen 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 31% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BEP