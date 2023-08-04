Brookfield Renewable: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda — HAMILTON, Bermuda — Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (BEP) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $151 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The operator of hydroelectric and wind power generation facilities posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $719 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $798.2 million.
Brookfield Renewable shares have risen 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 31% in the last 12 months.
_____
