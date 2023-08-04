The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
CBOE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 4, 2023 at 7:47 a.m. EDT

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $167 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.57 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.78 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The holding company for the Chicago Board Options Exchange posted revenue of $907.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $467.1 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $467.2 million.

CBOE shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 18% in the last 12 months.

