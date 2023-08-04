Dominion Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. — RICHMOND, Va. — Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $599 million.
The energy company posted revenue of $3.79 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.67 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, Dominion Energy expects its per-share earnings to range from 72 cents to 87 cents. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.08.
