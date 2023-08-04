The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Enbridge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 4, 2023 at 8:25 a.m. EDT

CALGARY, Alberta — CALGARY, Alberta — Enbridge Inc. (ENB) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $1.44 billion.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 51 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company posted revenue of $7.77 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.49 billion.

