Enbridge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta — CALGARY, Alberta — Enbridge Inc. (ENB) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $1.44 billion.
The oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company posted revenue of $7.77 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.49 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENB