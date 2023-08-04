First Majestic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — VANCOUVER, British Columbia — First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.5 million in its second quarter.
The silver miner posted revenue of $146.7 million in the period.
First Majestic shares have fallen 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 20% in the last 12 months.
_____
