Green Plains: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 4, 2023 at 7:45 a.m. EDT

OMAHA, Neb. — OMAHA, Neb. — Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc. (GPRE) on Friday reported a loss of $52.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had a loss of 89 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The ethanol production, marketing and commodities company posted revenue of $857.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $820.3 million.

