Green Plains: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. — OMAHA, Neb. — Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc. (GPRE) on Friday reported a loss of $52.6 million in its second quarter.
The ethanol production, marketing and commodities company posted revenue of $857.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $820.3 million.
