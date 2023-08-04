Interface: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Interface Inc. (TILE) on Friday reported net income of $15.8 million in its second quarter.
For the current quarter ending in September, Interface said it expects revenue in the range of $320 million to $330 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion.
