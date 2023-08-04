The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Magna: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 4, 2023 at 5:15 a.m. EDT

AURORA, Ontario — AURORA, Ontario — Magna International Inc. (MGA) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $339 million.

On a per-share basis, the Aurora, Ontario-based company said it had net income of $1.18. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, came to $1.50 per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The automotive supply company posted revenue of $10.98 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.2 billion.

Magna expects full-year revenue in the range of $41.9 billion to $43.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGA

Loading...