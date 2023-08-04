Magna: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AURORA, Ontario — AURORA, Ontario — Magna International Inc. (MGA) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $339 million.
The automotive supply company posted revenue of $10.98 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.2 billion.
Magna expects full-year revenue in the range of $41.9 billion to $43.5 billion.
