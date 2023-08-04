MasTec: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — CORAL GABLES, Fla. — MasTec Inc. (MTZ) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $15.5 million.
The utility contractor posted revenue of $2.87 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.01 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, MasTec expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.85 to $2.13.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.8 billion to $3.9 billion for the fiscal third quarter.
MasTec expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.75 to $4.19 per share, with revenue ranging from $12.7 billion to $13 billion.
