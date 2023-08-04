The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Plains All American: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 4, 2023 at 8:07 a.m. EDT

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $227 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 25 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The oil and gas transportation and storage company posted revenue of $11.6 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.84 billion.

