Plains All American: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $227 million.
The oil and gas transportation and storage company posted revenue of $11.6 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.84 billion.
