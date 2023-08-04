RBC Bearings: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OXFORD, Conn. — OXFORD, Conn. — RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $50 million.
The maker of bearings and components posted revenue of $387.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $390.7 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, RBC Bearings said it expects revenue in the range of $380 million to $390 million.
_____
