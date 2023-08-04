RBC Bearings: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OXFORD, Conn. — OXFORD, Conn. — RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $50 million. The Oxford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.13 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.97 per share.

The maker of bearings and components posted revenue of $387.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $390.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, RBC Bearings said it expects revenue in the range of $380 million to $390 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RBC