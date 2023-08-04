Telus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Telus Corp. (TU) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $148.9 million.
The telecommunications company posted revenue of $3.68 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.72 billion.
_____
