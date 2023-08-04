Twist Bioscience: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) on Friday reported a loss of $57.4 million in its fiscal third quarter. The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.01 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.14 per share.

The maker of synthetic DNA for the biotechnology industry posted revenue of $63.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Twist Bioscience said it expects revenue in the range of $63 million to $64 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $241 million to $242 million.

