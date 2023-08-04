Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A criminal investigation in Portugal is sending shock waves through Altice, billionaire Patrick Drahi’s sprawling telecommunications empire. The probe into suspected corruption, money laundering and tax fraud has resulted in the suspension of about a dozen executives and 60 suppliers in Portugal, France and the US, pushing some of Altice’s bonds deep into distress. The spreading crisis comes as the group’s debt pile has ballooned to more than $60 billion after years of aggressive acquisitions; that debt is getting more expensive to service as interest rates rise. The company says it’s a victim of the alleged wrongdoings.

1. What is Altice?

A conglomerate that provides phone services, internet access and television content from the US to Israel. Drahi, a French-Israeli billionaire who lives in Switzerland, founded the firm with two partners in 2002 and expanded it through high-profile acquisitions of companies including the French carrier SFR Group SA and Suddenlink Communications and Cablevision Systems Corp. in the US. The company is now run in separate units. Drahi’s investment vehicle Next Alt Sarl still owns a stake in Altice USA after it was listed in 2017. It also fully controls the SFR brand via Altice France and, separately, operations in Portugal, Israel and the Dominican Republic, which are grouped under Altice International. Drahi’s group also became the biggest shareholder of British carrier BT Group Plc after starting to build a stake in 2021.

Advertisement

2. What’s known about the investigation?

Portuguese prosecutors have said they suspect that procurement decisions taken at Altice Portugal were rigged in a way that harmed the group’s own companies and competitors and benefited intermediaries through private corruption, tax fraud and money laundering. Contracts with about 60 of Altice’s suppliers globally are being scrutinized. The three-year investigation led to 90 searches in homes and offices by police on July 13 and 14. Some Portuguese suppliers also served Altice in France, meaning the probe could spread. Altice said it has suspended the contracts in question and launched internal audits in every region in which it operates. The French and US governments among others could decide to collaborate with Portuguese authorities or open their own investigations.

3. Who are the executives and suppliers involved?

Advertisement

Five people have been arrested, including Armando Pereira, 71, one of Drahi’s co-founders. Pereira is considered Drahi’s right hand in the group, responsible for the technical side of operations, including procurement contracts. Pereira was detained along with two other Portuguese men, Hernani Antunes and Alvaro Gil Loureiro, who allegedly set up businesses that won supply contracts with Altice. Pereira and Antunes are under house arrest. Altice USA’s chief procurement officer Yossi Benchetrit — Pereira’s son-in-law — was dismissed by the company on Aug. 3. Alexandre Fonseca, the group’s co-chief executive officer and chairman of its units in the US and Portugal, said he would temporarily step down to “fully protect and safeguard” the company. Tatiana Agova-Bregou, an executive director at Altice France, was placed on leave starting Aug. 1. Among the suppliers suspended are intermediaries for Chinese equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Nokia and Cisco, Bloomberg has reported.

4. What have the company and executives said?

Altice said it was the victim of the alleged fraud and would consider “all legal options” against individuals who were involved. It said it’s placed several legal representatives, managers and employees in Portugal and other countries on leave while the investigation is carried out. Pereira’s lawyer has denied the prosecutors’ allegations. Fonseca said in a LinkedIn post that he was unaware of any activity related to the allegations. Agova-Bregou’s lawyer said she “believes she has committed no wrongdoing.” A lawyer for Antunes confirmed he had been detained and declined to comment further.

Advertisement

5. What’s the effect on Altice?

The fallout has thrown Altice’s supply chain into a state of upheaval as the company untangles and reorganizes relationships with vendors of equipment and services. On Aug. 3, Altice USA said it was reviewing some supplier and vendor relationships and would pause some capital spending until it completes its own investigation. The scandal has also shaken the confidence of bond investors and could affect Altice’s credit profile “as it indicates material weaknesses in internal controls,” Moody’s analysts wrote on July 20. The judge in the case has also ordered the halting of bank account transfers by suppliers and intermediaries based in the UAE and the Dominican Republic. Internal audits carried out by lawyers in all countries where Altice operates could lead to lawsuits.

6. Is there more coming?

Advertisement

Drahi was due to publicly address the probe and its impact with debt investors when two Altice units publish their quarterly earnings on Aug. 7 and 8. Bond investors will also be looking for assurances from the company that it can raise cash to pay off its debt, with particular focus on any update on the sale of Altice France’s data centers. There’s also been speculation over the sale of the unit’s media operations following reports that buyers are circling the assets.

--With assistance from Joao Lima and Luca Casiraghi.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.