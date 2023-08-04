Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The selection of Conservative candidates for the next general election, which has to be called before the end of January 2025, has only just begun, but the party has already netted two big beasts. Rupert Harrison is the prospective candidate for a newly created seat near Oxford in Bicester and Woodstock — a Tory-leaning part of the world familiar to viewers of “Inspector Morse.” Meanwhile, Nick Timothy is replacing Matt Hancock as the prospective candidate for West Suffolk, which currently has one of the highest Tory majorities in the country.

The good news for Conservatives is that both Harrison and Timothy are talented enough to mastermind a revival after the expected shellacking in the next election. The fact that Harrison is willing to give up a highly lucrative career with BlackRock Inc. suggests that hope is not lost in Tory land. The bad news is that Harrison and Timothy have very different views of what conservatism should stand for and where it should be headed.

Both Harrison and Timothy are consummate political insiders. Harrison was so successful as chief of staff to George Osborne from 2010-2015 that he was nicknamed “the real chancellor of the exchequer.” Timothy was chief adviser to Theresa May when she was home secretary in 2010-2016 and co-chief of staff, along with Fiona Hill, when she moved to Downing Street in 2016. Harrison and Timothy were both given CBEs for their service.

Whereas Harrison always enjoyed smooth sailing, Timothy hit big squalls: He alienated many members of parliament and officials with his take-no-prisoners style in Downing Street (he even had a “bollocking room” set aside for dressing down officials and ministers). He was forced to resign when the 2017 Tory manifesto, which he wrote, turned out to contain landmines such as a plan to charge elderly people with valuable houses for social care (rapidly dubbed “the dementia tax”). Timothy spent his wilderness years writing a column for the Daily Telegraph and thinking about the future of the party; he is currently running a “future of conservatism” project for the think tank Onward.

Harrison and Timothy also represent very different types of conservatism. They took opposite sides on the issues that have torn the party apart over recent decades: Brexit, austerity and government intervention. Harrison is a representative of “Notting Hill conservatism,” concocted by David Cameron and Osborne, which argues that the way to power lies in flattering cosmopolitan professionals with a mixture of social liberalism (gay rights and environmentalism) and economic liberalism (opening markets and shrinking the state). In this view, the future of Britain lies in cities, university towns and knowledge industries.

Timothy, on the other hand, is the architect of “Erdington conservatism” (named after the district in Birmingham where he grew up), which maintains that the path to power lies in wooing working-class voters with a combination of social conservatism (patriotism and traditional values) and economic nationalism (Brexit and industrial policy). Timothy’s strategy collapsed in 2017 when May lost her majority, but it delivered rich dividends two years later when Boris Johnson smashed Labour’s “red wall” in the North and won a majority of 80 seats. Fittingly, Harrison was head boy of Eton, while Timothy, the son of a steelworker, went to his local grammar school.

The generous view of this clash is that it demonstrates the vitality of the Conservative Party. Even after 15 years in office, it contains people with vigorous views on the role of the state and the tension between markets and community. Perhaps the resolution of the European question will finally allow serious people like Harrison and Timothy to produce a creative new synthesis — one that succeeds in reinforcing communities without embracing protectionism and appeals to the “just about managing” without alienating the Notting Hill set.

A likelier outcome is that the selection of Harrison and Timothy prefigures a civil war to come. The divisions are not about fripperies but about profound questions such as how to deliver mass prosperity in a modern capitalist economy. Timothy was the author of May’s “citizens of nowhere” speech in which she castigated cosmopolitan elites. He also explained his worries about global capitalism at length in his book “Remaking One Nation: Conservatism in an Age of Crisis.” Harrison worked for the giant asset manager BlackRock, which has offices in more than 30 countries and has been a champion of ESG.

My own hunch is that the party will continue to move in a more nationalist direction in the future, particularly if it loses the next election badly, and that the high point of double liberalism was reached in the Cameron-Osborne era. The economy is too flat, the losers too numerous, and the culture wars too vicious to justify a return to Cameronism.

But whatever the merits of this hunch, I have no doubt that, providing the relevant elections go their way, Harrison and Timothy will be leading warriors in the coming Tory war, perhaps even Hector and Achilles.

Adrian Wooldridge is the global business columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. A former writer at the Economist, he is author, most recently, of "The Aristocracy of Talent: How Meritocracy Made the Modern World."

