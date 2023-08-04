Tupperware was on its way out. Now it may have a second chance.

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The eulogies had all but been written for Tupperware, a brand once so prolific that it became synonymous with an entire product category. Now it appears it may be getting a second life. Almost four months after the Orlando-based food storage company expressed “substantial doubt” about its viability as sales slumped, Tupperware on Thursday announced a deal to restructure its debt. The market reacted positively — shares rose 35 percent Friday.

Tupperware recently entered meme stock territory, with individual investors sending the company’s shares soaring 541 percent between July 21 and July 31, boost reminiscent of spikes seen in the past for troubled retailers Bed Bath & Beyond and GameStop.

But Tupperware’s near-term restructuring prospects seem more promising to analysts.

“By coming to various agreements on its debt, Tupperware has bought itself breathing space,” said Neil Saunders, the managing director of the analytics company GlobalData. But he said the company “has not solved all its long term issues. … It is not out of the woods yet.”

In addition to reducing its interest payments on debt by $150 million, Tupperware secured a borrowing capacity of up to $21 million, reduced its debt by $55 million and got a deadline extension to repay $348 million in interest and fees to the 2027 fiscal year.

In a news release Thursday, chief financial officer Mariela Matute said she is “confident” in the restructuring plan.

Founded in 1946 by chemist Earl Tupper, the food container brand quickly became a household name as women began selling the product in their homes in what was coined Tupperware parties. But the business model that once enabled the company’s rise eventually led to its fall. Despite adapting to direct-to-consumer sales and stocking shelves in Target, increased competition and diminishing nostalgia around the brand led to declining sales.

In April, the company announced it was struggling to survive as mounting debt and slumping sales were pushing it to the edge.

Other well-known legacy housewares brands have fallen victim to declining sales and diminishing customer interest. In June, Instant Brands, the parent company of Instant Pot, Pyrex, CorningWare and other popular brands, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Industry experts noted the products’ durability was the company’s biggest conundrum — customers don’t buy multiples of items that can last a long time.