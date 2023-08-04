Auto contract talks heat up as workers demand 40 percent pay hike

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Autoworker contract talks with Detroit’s biggest car companies are off to a tense start this week after the workers’ union demanded a 40 percent pay increase and other improvements that one automaker said Thursday would “threaten” the company’s future. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The United Auto Workers, representing 150,000 employees of General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, entered the negotiations under new leadership that says it is determined to win historic compensation upgrades after losing ground in contracts since the Great Recession of 2008.

The stakes for the U.S. economy are high. The UAW’s combative new president, Shawn Fain, has all but said that some or all of the union’s autoworkers will strike in mid-September if they don’t make progress at the bargaining table.

The automotive sector is vital to U.S. manufacturing, making up about 3 percent of gross domestic product. UAW workers produce nearly half of the light vehicles manufactured in the United States, according to GlobalData.

The pay increase the union demanded with all three automakers would be spread out over the multi-year contract. It would increase wages by 20 percent immediately and by an additional 5 percent in each year of the contract, according to people familiar with the talks. Details of the wage increase demand were first reported by The Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

In a statement Thursday evening, General Motors criticized the “breadth and scope” of the UAW’s demands, saying they “would threaten our ability to do what’s right for the long-term benefit of the team.”

“We think it’s important to protect U.S. manufacturing and jobs in an industry that is dominated by non-unionized competition,” the company added.

