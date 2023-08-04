Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Writers Guild of America will soon mark 100 days of its strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which includes industry majors like Walt Disney Co., Netflix Inc., Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. This would match a 2007 strike that unfolded at a time when digital media was just emerging as a worry for creative professionals.

The media landscape has been transformed in the intervening years: In 2007, Netflix was still mailing people DVDs, X (till recently Twitter) was barely a year old, Apple released its first iPhone and Instagram didn’t exist. The only reason I even remember that strike is because The Office halted midseason. This time, I’ve been on the picket line because my sister is a WGA member and I, as an author and journalist, have a vested interest in creatives being paid a fair wage and residuals for our work when it continues to generate revenue long into the future.

Thanks to the rise of social media, it’s easy in 2023 to convey the grind of trying to make ends meet as a writer or actor (the actors of the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists went on strike on July 14). This isn’t multimillionaire celebrities complaining about not being richer — in fact, many of SAG-AFTRA’s wealthy A-listers have collectively donated over $15 million to an emergency assistance program to help those in urgent need due to the strike.

These strikes are about job and financial security as the media landscape changes once again. And this time, actors and writers can leverage the megaphone that is social media to communicate directly with the public about why having your face on a screen or your name in the credits, even consistently, doesn’t correlate to a stable living.

Thanks in part to well-known faces with large social media followings joining the picket lines and strike, we now have direct access to information from actors and writers about the reality of life in Hollywood. They can share personal details about residuals being significantly lower than public perception or even nonexistent, the threat of artificial intelligence, and real-time images from the picket lines — including a studio’s alleged trimming of ficus trees that provided shade to picketers.

William Stanford Davis, who stars as Mr. Johnson in Abbott Elementary, posted a residual check for 5 cents on Instagram. The check wasn’t for an Abbott Elementary episode, but his point was that the stamp and paper used to send the check were worth more than the payment. Lots of actors, including ones from multiseason, successful shows, have taken to posting similar images, including checks for $0.00.

AI is another major concern and rightfully so. Advances in the technology are too new to fully understand the breadth of damage it could do to creative fields. Still, it makes sense for the WGA to seek to include industry regulations to minimize the potential use of AI such as ChatGPT to rewrite scripts or generate scripts that writers will then be brought in to edit. Similarly, there’s a need to protect actors, especially background actors, from use of their likeness to digitally simulate new performances in perpetuity for little or no pay. It’s easy to imagine actors signing away their rights for a shot at fame — or just a much-needed paycheck — or writers’ rooms turned into short-term gigs punching up crappy first drafts written by AI with no opportunity for advancement. TV seasons could continue to get shorter and shorter with the shift to streaming, supported by ever-smaller writers’ rooms, again making it harder for newcomers to advance.

These fights should worry people beyond the creative fields as we start to grapple with how AI will be used by corporations to replace workers. Why should a company pay a human to write a contract, perform customer service jobs or analyze data when AI is just as proficient and requires no salary and benefits? We’re certainly looking at the next industrial revolution, and white-collar and knowledge workers are the vulnerable population this time. Recent research from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. estimated that roughly 300 million full-time jobs in the global employment market are vulnerable to automation due to advances in AI.

More immediately, we should be frightened for the future of content. Could AI produce mediocre sitcoms? Probably. Could it make the next Succession, Severance, The Bear, The Other Two or Reservation Dogs without human assistance? No. At least not for a long while. Failure to invest in the art of writing means a future of mediocre content that lacks the ability to push viewers and provide insightful commentary on our society.

It may sound melodramatic to some, but TV and movies matter. It’s not just to “Netflix and chill” or enjoy the brain Twinkies that are singing contests and reality television. Movies and shows, just like literary works, impact society. They bring levity and joy — as recently evidenced by Barbie — and make people think and push for social change.

What’s unclear is if the studios care about public perception. The AMPTP includes studios, streamers and production companies that are beholden to shareholders. Will a public outcry to seeing paltry residual payments and learning what it takes to unlock guild-sponsored health care make a difference? (SAG members say just 14% of their comrades exceed the $26,500 in yearly income required to be eligible for health insurance.) Only if social media activism is paired with action that hurts shareholder value.

Unfortunately, such action could be a double-edged sword. Canceling your streaming service in an act of solidarity takes away proof that the content writers and actors generate is valuable — a twist that makes it hard for those on strike to ask for actionable support from the public. But maybe, just maybe, actors and writers being able to control their own narrative by speaking directly to the public will be one more chip at the bargaining table.More From Bloomberg Opinion:

Erin Lowry is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering personal finance. She is the author of the three-part “Broke Millennial” series.

