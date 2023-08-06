Daimler Truck finance chief dies in "tragic incident," company says

Goetz spent more than three decades working at the Daimler Group, the Stuttgart, Germany-based automotive giant best known as the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars.

Jochen Goetz, 52, died Saturday, according to a company statement that didn’t specify what happened to him.

The chief financial officer of Daimler Truck has died in a “tragic incident,” the company said Sunday.

The company said Sunday he was “decisively responsible for the successful spin-off” in 2021 of Daimler's truck division, which is the world’s largest maker of trucks, from the rest of the company that renamed itself Mercedes-Benz Group AG.