Trucking giant Yellow files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Trucking giant Yellow filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday, marking the final chapter for the 99-year-old company and the industry’s largest failure. The filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware caps a turbulent summer for the company, a “less-than-truckload” freight hauler, or one that specializes in moving relatively small loads. It has experienced heavy business losses as it battled with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters over a plan to restructure the company and refinance $1.3 billion in debt coming due in 2024. On July 30, the union announced that Yellow had ceased operations, casting 30,000 people out of work, including 22,000 of its members.

“I’m walking our dock just because it’s quite possibly our last time,” a worker in Richland, Miss., posted in a TikTok video that showed a deserted terminal. Several commenters said that they, too, had been let go, some after decades with the company, which was once the nation’s largest freight carriers, with some 300 facilities and a fleet of 12,700 tractors and 42,000 trailers.

“Got the call just before noon today,” one of them wrote. “This is awful.”

In a news release Sunday, Yellow CEO Darren Hawkins expressed “profound disappointment” over the closure: “Today, it is not common for someone to work at one company for 20, 30, or even 40 years, yet many at Yellow did. For generations, Yellow provided hundreds of thousands of Americans with solid, good-paying jobs and fulfilling careers.”

Questions remain about how Treasury Department plans to recoup the $729.3 million that Yellow still owes the government following a controversial coronavirus relief loan made by the Trump administration in 2020.

Experts say it’s unclear whether taxpayers would get any money back at all. The government would be in a weak position in bankruptcy court because the Treasury stands behind other creditors to recoup one part of the loan and is entitled only to trucks and trailers purchased with another part. And the 30 percent equity stake that the Treasury received in return for granting the loans is likely “worthless,” Adam Levitin, a law professor and bankruptcy expert at Georgetown University, wrote in an Aug. 2 blog post.

“There’s no way to sugar coat this: Treasury’s screwed on the Yellow loans,” Levitin added.

Bruce Alan Markell, a professor of bankruptcy law and practice at the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, agrees with that assessment, adding: “But then many loans made in distress situations don’t.”

A congressional report published in June found that the loan’s certification was marked by missteps and risked losses to taxpayers — even amid government’s frenzied effort to keep the U.S. economy from sinking in the thick of the pandemic. Although the company has made some $68 million in interest payments as of July, it has not made a dent in the balance — delivering just a single $230 payment toward the principal amount, according to a recent Treasury report.

But Yellow’s troubles pre-date the pandemic, stretching back years, analysts say, beginning with a series of acquisitions in the 2000s that weren’t properly integrated into its business. The result was inefficiencies and financial struggles: Yellow has recorded annual losses most years since 2007. And those shortfalls led to tensions with the union over wages and benefits, culminating in the company’s implosion and the complicated efforts refinance $1.3 billion in debt due in 2024.

Most hard-hit will be the displaced workers who will be competing for jobs during an ongoing freight recession as consumers return to pre-pandemic shopping habits and demand for deliveries of electronics, apparel and furniture cools. Drivers have been bailing on the industry in big numbers, a marked contrast from just two years ago, when the White House mobilized to attract more people into the profession with paid apprenticeships and outreach to military veterans.

That said, the freight market is still “very good” compared with the pre-pandemic freight market, according to Bruce Chan, a transportation sector analyst at the investment banking firm Stifel. He points to a strong job market more broadly.

“It’s a tragic loss of jobs,” Chan said. “But for the most part, [these workers] have more opportunity than previous freight recessions to find some sort of alternative employment.”

Aaron Schaffer contributed to this report.