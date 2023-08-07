Aclaris: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. — WAYNE, Pa. — Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) on Monday reported a loss of $29.6 million in its second quarter.
The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.7 million.
Aclaris shares have fallen 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 45% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACRS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACRS