Aclaris: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 7, 2023 at 7:10 a.m. EDT

WAYNE, Pa. — WAYNE, Pa. — Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) on Monday reported a loss of $29.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.7 million.

Aclaris shares have fallen 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 45% in the last 12 months.

