Adeia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — Adeia Inc. (ADEA) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $1.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The provider of chip technology for small electronic devices posted revenue of $83.2 million in the period.

Adeia expects full-year revenue in the range of $385 million to $415 million.

Adeia shares have climbed 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.68, a decline of 30% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADEA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADEA