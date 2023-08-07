ADTRAN Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) on Sunday reported a second-quarter loss of $33.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Huntsville, Alabama-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.