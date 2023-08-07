ADTRAN Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) on Sunday reported a second-quarter loss of $33.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The networking equipment maker posted revenue of $327.4 million in the period.
ADTRAN Holdings shares have fallen 52% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 62% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADTN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADTN