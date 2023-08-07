Akoya: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA) on Monday reported a loss of $20.8 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 44 cents per share.

The tissue analysis provider posted revenue of $23.5 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.2 million.

Akoya shares have decreased 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.32, a decline of 57% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AKYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AKYA