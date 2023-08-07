American Equity: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. (AEL) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $355.4 million. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had net income of $4.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.62 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The annuity and insurance underwriter posted revenue of $851.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $542.7 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $555 million.

American Equity shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $53.29, a climb of 48% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEL