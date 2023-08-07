American States Water: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIMAS, Calif. — SAN DIMAS, Calif. — American States Water Co. (AWR) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $38.5 million.
American States Water shares have declined roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $87.11, a drop of almost 1% in the last 12 months.
