American States Water: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The water and electric utility posted revenue of $157.4 million in the period.

On a per-share basis, the San Dimas, California-based company said it had net income of $1.04. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 83 cents per share.

American States Water shares have declined roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $87.11, a drop of almost 1% in the last 12 months.