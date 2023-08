On a per-share basis, the Newark, Delaware-based company said it had net income of 44 cents.

The water resource management company posted revenue of $25.3 million in the period.

Artesian Resources shares have dropped 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $45.82, a decline of 15% in the last 12 months.