Axsome: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) on Monday reported a loss of $67.2 million in its second quarter.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $46.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40.2 million.
Axsome shares have decreased 4.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 70% in the last 12 months.
