BellRing Brands: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS — BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $44.3 million.
The nutritional supplements company posted revenue of $445.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $441.4 million.
BellRing Brands expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion.
BellRing Brands shares have climbed 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $36.53, a rise of 46% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRBR