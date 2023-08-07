Beyond Meat: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) on Monday reported a loss of $53.5 million in its second quarter. The El Segundo, California-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 81 cents per share.

The plant-based meat company posted revenue of $102.1 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $111.3 million.

Beyond Meat expects full-year revenue in the range of $360 million to $380 million.

Beyond Meat shares have increased 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $15.28, a drop of 60% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BYND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BYND