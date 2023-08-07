Cabot: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BOSTON — BOSTON — Cabot Corp. (CBT) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $82 million. On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of $1.43. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.42 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $968 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Cabot expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.40 to $1.55.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.13 to $5.28 per share.

Cabot shares have risen roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $69.34, a decrease of almost 4% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBT