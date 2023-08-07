Cabot: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON — BOSTON — Cabot Corp. (CBT) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $82 million.
The chemical company posted revenue of $968 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, Cabot expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.40 to $1.55.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.13 to $5.28 per share.
Cabot shares have risen roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $69.34, a decrease of almost 4% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBT