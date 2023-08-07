Clear Channel Outdoor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN ANTONIO — SAN ANTONIO — Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) on Monday reported a loss of $37.3 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The outdoor advertising company posted revenue of $637.2 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $632.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Clear Channel Outdoor said it expects revenue in the range of $570 million to $600 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.68. A year ago, they were trading at $1.52.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCO