Delek US Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) on Monday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its second quarter.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.
The refinery operator posted revenue of $4.2 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.6 billion.
