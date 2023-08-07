EverCommerce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DENVER — DENVER — EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) on Monday reported a loss of $896,000 in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 3 cents per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $170.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, EverCommerce said it expects revenue in the range of $174 million to $178 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $680 million to $700 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVCM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVCM