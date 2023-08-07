EverQuote: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) on Monday reported a loss of $13.2 million in its second quarter.
The company posted revenue of $68 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71.6 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, EverQuote said it expects revenue in the range of $51 million to $56 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVER