ForgeRock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) on Monday reported a loss of $28.8 million in its second quarter.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.
The digital identity and access management services provider posted revenue of $58.3 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61.1 million.
