Freshpet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 7, 2023 at 6:40 a.m. EDT

SECAUCUS, N.J. — SECAUCUS, N.J. — Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) on Monday reported a loss of $17 million in its second quarter.

The Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 38 cents per share.

The seller of refrigerated fresh pet food posted revenue of $183.3 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $185.7 million.

Freshpet expects full-year revenue of $750 million.

