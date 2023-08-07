Freshpet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SECAUCUS, N.J. — SECAUCUS, N.J. — Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) on Monday reported a loss of $17 million in its second quarter.
The seller of refrigerated fresh pet food posted revenue of $183.3 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $185.7 million.
Freshpet expects full-year revenue of $750 million.
