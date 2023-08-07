Gogo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Gogo Inc. (GOGO) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $89.8 million.
The in-flight internet provider posted revenue of $103.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.3 million.
Gogo expects full-year revenue in the range of $410 million to $420 million.
