Henry Schein: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. — MELVILLE, N.Y. — Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $140 million.
The health care products maker posted revenue of $3.1 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.11 billion.
Henry Schein expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.18 to $5.35 per share.
