Kemper: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — Kemper Corp. (KMPR) on Monday reported a loss of $97.1 million in its second quarter.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 38 cents per share.
The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.27 billion, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.33 billion.
