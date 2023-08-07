Paymentus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $5.8 million. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 8 cents per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The electronic bill payment services posted revenue of $148.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $144.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Paymentus said it expects revenue in the range of $150 million to $154 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $444.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $599 million to $609 million.

