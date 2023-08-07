Paymentus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $5.8 million.
The electronic bill payment services posted revenue of $148.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $144.4 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Paymentus said it expects revenue in the range of $150 million to $154 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $444.5 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $599 million to $609 million.
