Primerica: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 7, 2023 at 6:07 p.m. EDT

DULUTH, Ga. — DULUTH, Ga. — Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $144.5 million.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $3.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.99 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.79 per share.

The life insurance and financial products company posted revenue of $688.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $689.6 million, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $707.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRI

