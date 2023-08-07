Primerica: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. — DULUTH, Ga. — Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $144.5 million.
The life insurance and financial products company posted revenue of $688.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $689.6 million, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $707.3 million.
