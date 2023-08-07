RingCentral: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BELMONT, Calif. — RingCentral Inc. (RNG) on Monday reported a loss of $21.5 million in its second quarter. The Belmont, California-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 83 cents per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The cloud-based phone system provider for small businesses posted revenue of $539.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $536 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, RingCentral expects its per-share earnings to range from 75 cents to 78 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $552 million to $556 million for the fiscal third quarter.

RingCentral expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.11 to $3.25 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.21 billion.

