Service Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 7, 2023 at 6:08 p.m. EDT

NEWTON, Mass. — NEWTON, Mass. — Service Properties Trust (SVC) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Newton, Massachusetts, said it had funds from operations of $95.1 million, or 58 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $11.3 million, or 7 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Newton, Massachusetts, posted revenue of $503.8 million in the period.

