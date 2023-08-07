Si-Bone: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Si-Bone Inc. (SIBN) on Monday reported a loss of $11.2 million in its second quarter.
The medical device maker posted revenue of $33.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.2 million.
Si-Bone expects full-year revenue in the range of $132 million to $134 million.
