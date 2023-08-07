The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Si-Bone: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 7, 2023 at 5:21 p.m. EDT

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Si-Bone Inc. (SIBN) on Monday reported a loss of $11.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $33.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.2 million.

Si-Bone expects full-year revenue in the range of $132 million to $134 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIBN

