Tabula Rasa Healthcare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOORESTOWN, N.J. — MOORESTOWN, N.J. — Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc. (TRHC) on Monday reported a loss of $9.9 million in its second quarter.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.
The developer of health care software posted revenue of $90 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $88.8 million.
