Tabula Rasa Healthcare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 7, 2023 at 7:24 a.m. EDT

MOORESTOWN, N.J. — MOORESTOWN, N.J. — Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc. (TRHC) on Monday reported a loss of $9.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Moorestown, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The developer of health care software posted revenue of $90 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $88.8 million.

