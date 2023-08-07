Tactile Systems Technology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS — MINNEAPOLIS — Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) on Monday reported a loss of $100,000 in its second quarter.
The medical device maker posted revenue of $68.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.5 million.
Tactile Systems Technology expects full-year revenue in the range of $274 million to $278 million.
