Teradata: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $17 million.
The data management company posted revenue of $462 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $443.8 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Teradata expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 44 cents.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.92 to $2.04 per share.
