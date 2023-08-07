TreeHouse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OAK BROOK, Ill. — OAK BROOK, Ill. — TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $23.3 million. The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 42 cents per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The food maker posted revenue of $843.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $829.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, TreeHouse said it expects revenue in the range of $950 million to $970 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.71 billion to $3.78 billion.

