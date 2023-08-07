TreeHouse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. — OAK BROOK, Ill. — TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $23.3 million.
The food maker posted revenue of $843.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $829.9 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, TreeHouse said it expects revenue in the range of $950 million to $970 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.71 billion to $3.78 billion.
