Turtle Beach: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 7, 2023 at 4:59 p.m. EDT

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR) on Monday reported a loss of $15.9 million in its second quarter.

The White Plains, New York-based company said it had a loss of 93 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The audio technology company posted revenue of $48 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $51.3 million.

