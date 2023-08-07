Turtle Beach: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR) on Monday reported a loss of $15.9 million in its second quarter. The White Plains, New York-based company said it had a loss of 93 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The audio technology company posted revenue of $48 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $51.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HEAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HEAR